What's in a name? This 'Bud' is for you

How did David Norris become Bud Norris, the Angels’ closer?

Here’s the story behind it:

At a Mexican restaurant in Oakland sometime around 1988, David Norris’ father, grandfather and uncle ordered Budweisers, using the shortened term — I’ll have a Bud.

So a 3-year-old David asked for the same, to laughter from around the table.

David’s father was the Little League public-address announcer in Marin County, so he soon became known as David “Bud Man” Norris.

Later, when there were three Davids in Norris’ sixth-grade class, he told his teacher he could just go by “Bud.”

The nickname stuck. Over time, even Norris’ mother has capitulated to calling him Bud.

The only person who calls him David, Norris says, is Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

Hey, as long as he calls.

