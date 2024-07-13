Letters to Sports: Dave Roberts deserves a contract extension. Or does he?

Commenting on morale in David Wharton’s article on the 2028 Olympics, an anonymous LA28 employee is quoted as saying, “The level of confidence is not what it once was.”
To which, Casey Wasserman replied: “I hope we don’t ever have confidence because I don’t want us to be complacent.”
I don’t get that. Is Mr. Wasserman’s management style to go around to all his hires saying, “I don’t have faith in you, and I don’t believe you’ll get it done” — feeling that undermining their confidence is the way to light their fire? Or, is it in hindsight he’s second-guessing the abilities of his leadership team?
The 2028 Olympic Games requires the stewardship of competent, confident “can-do folks” who individually and as a team wholeheartedly believe in themselves, and believe they can accomplish what needs to be done.
If, for whatever reason, Wasserman himself has doubts, or needs to operate confidence-free, then I offer these encouraging words: I don’t believe you’ll orchestrate debt-free games and I have little faith in your leadership skills.
David Griffin
Westwood