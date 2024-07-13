Letters to Sports: Dave Roberts deserves a contract extension. Or does he?

If pitching is 75% or more in importance, the obvious must be stated: The Dodgers are indeed in trouble come playoff time. We all knew ace Tyler Glasnow wouid go down and Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched once a week in Japan.

The 162-game season means very little unless, and until, L.A. gets three or more hurlers who will be healthy in October.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

Truly surprising is how surprised the Dodgers organization seemingly is with the respective injury breakdowns of key offseason pitching acquisitions Tyler Glasgow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Their respective history with arm injuries was common knowledge around the entire MLB. That Glasgow made it into July without a trip to the injured list was the only real surprise.

Rob Fleishman

Placentia

Every year, it appears it’s a right of passage for every Dodgers pitcher that is under contract to at some point be put on the injured list or out for the season. This is a direct reflection and indictment of the pathetic coaching and training staffs. It isn’t a coincidence any longer, it’s an epidemic. In baseball’s past, at any level, pitching injuries as those today were rare. Today, they are as common as breathing. When you are coached to throw as hard as you can instead of being coached to actually pitch, you will ruin your arm or shoulder. When you do not get your body and arm into shape, you will ruin your arm or shoulder. It’s time for a change within this organization or they will continue to be perennial runners-up while spending more money than some country’s GDP.

Geno Apicella

Placentia