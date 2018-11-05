Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons wins another Gold Glove

For a second consecutive season and the fourth time in his career, Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons is a Gold Glove winner, it was announced Sunday night.
Simmons led American League shortstops with 21 defensive runs saved and tied for the second-most among all major league players. He also had an MLB-best ultimate zone rating of 19.7, according to FanGraphs.
Simmons, 29, is the eighth player to win multiple Gold Gloves in each league — he won with the Atlanta Braves in 2013 and 2014 — and joins 11-time Gold Glove winner Omar Vizquel as the only shortstops to do so.
The Angels had two other Gold Glove nominees in center fielder Mike Trout and right fielder Kole Calhoun, but they lost out to Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who led AL counterparts with a UZR of 7.4, and right fielder Mookie Betts, whose 16.8 UZR topped all major league outfielders.
Second baseman Ian Kinsler, who started the season with the Angels and was traded to the Red Sox in July, also won.
In the National League, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina won his ninth Gold Glove. Hall of Famers Ivan Rodriguez (13) and Johnny Bench (10) are the only catchers with more than nine.