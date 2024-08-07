Angels lose first game of doubleheader to Yankees

Aaron Judge of the Yankees bats during the third inning.

Rookie Luis Gil battled command issues in cool conditions but pitched five scoreless innings of two-hit ball, Aaron Judge reached base three times and hit an RBI single, and the surging New York Yankees beat the Angels 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

It was a bad day all around for the Angels, who announced that Luis Rengifo underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Tuesday and will be out for the season. Pitcher Chase Silseth also had elbow surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Pitching in short sleeves in 65-degree conditions after pitching in 86-degree heat last week in Philadelphia, Gil (12-5) gave up only singles to Anthony Rendon and Jo Adell in the second inning and earned his third straight win.

Gil walked five but the Angels were 1 for 9 with runners on base against him. The right-hander turned in his fifth scoreless outing this season and first since June 4 against the Minnesota Twins.

Gil struck out six and threw a career-high 107 pitches, three more than his previous high set June 14 at Boston. Gil’s only 1-2-3 inning was the fifth and he clapped his hands into his glove after Willie Calhoun flew out to end the inning.

After being intentionally walked three times for the first time in his career Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge walked and scored in New York’s two-run first inning, singled in the third and again in the fourth for his MLB-best 104th RBI.

Judge hit a 373-foot fly ball in the sixth and was intentionally walked for the 12th time this season with nobody on and two out in the eighth.

Austin Wells had an RBI single off Angels rookie starter Davis Daniel (1-3) in the first after Judge drew his MLB-best 93rd walk. Anthony Volpe added an RBI double in the second and Oswaldo Cabrera homered in the third as the Yankees won for the eighth time in nine games.

Alex Verdugo had an RBI double before Judge singled him home in the fourth.

Zach Neto hit a two-run homer for the Angels in the seventh off Jake Cousins. New York’s Clay Holmes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 24th save in 33 chances.

Daniel allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 ⅓ innings.