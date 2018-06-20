Boxer Abner Mares makes heartfelt plea to stop family separations at U.S.-Mexico border

As a teen, Mares would often return to Mexico to visit relatives and then come back across the border safely, relying only on his school I.D. card for clearance. His motivations in returning to Hawaiian Gardens were never sinister. He was just going home to his family — and to develop himself into a champion who would ultimately draw strong crowds to StubHub Center and Staples Center, as he did in his tightly contested June 9 featherweight-title loss to Leo Santa Cruz, a first-generation Mexican American raised in Lincoln Heights.