Deontay Wilder's push for a fight with Anthony Joshua could weaken his deal

Deontay Wilder’s agreement to terms with Anthony Joshua does not mean the fight is on.
Wilder’s Monday announcement — with his co-manager Shelly Finkel in sight behind him — that he’s agreed to fight Joshua in Britain underlines how badly Wilder wants the fight.
But Joshua hasn’t accepted the deal yet. And with a mandatory-title-defense backup option available in the name of Russia’s Alexander Povetkin, England’s popular three-belt champion Joshua (21-0, 20 knockouts) now has a decision to make.
Yes, Joshua appears boxed in by Finkel’s stroke to accept a fight, and that could possibly result in a deal getting made sooner rather than later.
But there’s also the fact that Joshua and his savvy promoter Eddie Hearn are dealing with some desperation from the American that could result in an even weaker deal for unbeaten World Boxing Council champion Wilder.
One individual connected to the negotiations went as far as calling Wilder and Finkel’s announcement “a sham.”
The sides were “not talking before the announcement. An agreement requires both sides to agree and the other side hasn’t said anything yet,” said the person, who requested anonymity because of their role in talks.
The Wilder side’s push to agree to terms shows some desperation that the official said could lead Finkel to “probably convince Deontay to cave on everything.”
“Bad for Deontay, good for the fans.”