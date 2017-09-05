Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez gets a chance to avenge his only defeat in bout against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai at StubHub Center

On the same night, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez lost his unbeaten record, his world-title belt and his lofty standing in the pound-for-pound rankings.

“I felt I won the fight,” Gonzalez said of his March 18 majority-decision loss to Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai at Madison Square Garden. “It was difficult, but that’s over now.”

It won’t be over until Saturday night at StubHub Center, when Gonzalez (46-1, 38 knockouts) gets his rematch against Sor Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs) in the HBO-televised main event of an all-super-flyweight card.

Some who observed Gonzalez, 30, during his March fight week sensed something was off.

Whether it was his sullen mood or clear discomfort while cutting weight, he was fighting through something that even now he’s reluctant to discuss.

Gonzalez was struck by the unexpected death of his Nicaraguan trainer Arnulfo Obando in November, losing the only voice who had advised him during his unbeaten run in which he’d won belts in four weight classes.

“There were no problems,” he said. “If I wouldn’t have felt as good as I did, I wouldn’t have fought so well.”

Sor Rungvisai knocked Gonzalez down in the first round and impressed judges by landing what they deemed to be the more effective punches, producing the upset.

Gonzalez reacted by separating from replacement trainer Wilmer Hernandez and aligning with trainer Sendai Tanaka, who has worked with a handful of other fighters belonging to Gonzalez’s promoter.

“I want to have a better, smarter fight and not have those errors that happened in the first fight,” Gonzalez said. “I learned a lot in that fight, about offense and defense.

“I believe that in boxing, as in life, you have to improve in the next thing you do, whether you lose or not.”

Gonzalez said he took some comfort in the consensus thinking that he rallied impressively enough to win the fight — even if the judges viewed it differently.

How he performs Saturday will dictate whether the first loss is viewed as an excusable blip or a revelation that he was at his best in younger, lighter days.

The main event tops a card that includes a title defense by unbeaten super-flyweight champion Naoya Inoue and a bout between former super-flyweight champion Carlos Cuadras and former flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada.

Gonzalez has defeated both Cuadras and Estrada, and Inoue would make for a dream showdown should he continue his dominance.

“I’m focused first on my fight, but it is going to be an excellent night of boxing,” Gonzalez said. “I’m definitely excited about regaining that belt. I’d like to think that I’m defined not by the belt, but because of all the things I’ve done in my life.”

CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire