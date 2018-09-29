Eric Gomez will be missing his mentor when inducted into West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame

Eric Gomez never sought to navigate the perils of boxing promotion without the near daily access to his longtime mentor Don Chargin, but that sad transition arrives Sunday on an occasion meant for celebration.
Gomez, 45, will be among the inductees at the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony at the Beverly Garland Hotel in Studio City on Sunday. Other inductees include the late light-heavyweight champion Archie Moore, Philippines flyweight Flash Elorde, welterweight Hedgemon Lewis, late manager Jackie McCoy and longtime publicist John "Johnny Bey" Beyrooty.
Chargin, California’s longest-licensed fight promoter (69 years) and matchmaker of the famed Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles during its heyday from 1964-84, died at 90 on Friday at a San Luis Obispo hospital following a battle against lung and brain cancer.
“Chargin made me. He was kind enough to take me under his wing, and Don has touched many people in this sport,” said Gomez, who rose beyond matchmaker to become president of childhood friend Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.
Chargin hoped to attend the ceremony honoring the man he groomed, and his business partner, Paco Damian, said they were scheduled to drive from Chargin’s home in Cambria on Saturday. After so many years of promoting fights with his late wife, Lorraine, 2001 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Chargin served as an advisor to Golden Boy.
Gomez came to the business through De La Hoya when they were lumped together as classmates from kindergarten on at Ford Boulevard Elementary in East Los Angeles thanks to the alphabetical closeness of their last names.
“We were just two kids wanting to have fun, playing basketball, kickball, four-square and skateboarding, and when things became so hard-core and disciplined for him with his dad and boxing, I brought normality and some joy to him,” Gomez said.
The pair became like brothers, with De La Hoya sneaking into Gomez’s backyard to chase the family’s chickens, mimicking the famed scene from “Rocky.”
De La Hoya is in the International Boxing Hall of Fame with Chargin. Now, Gomez, after presiding over the lucrative Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin middleweight title fight Sept. 15 that generated 1.1 million pay-per-view buys and a live gate of nearly $30 million, gets enshrined locally.
“When you think about Hall of Fame, you think of someone retired, being much older, but thinking back, I’ve been in this business for 20 years,” Gomez said. “So this is very nice, very humbling, doing something I love, and it’s nice to know that people recognize the madness I go through.
“The business can be crazy, tough, cut-throat with a lot of sleepless nights, but I’m glad it’s all paid off.”
Altered show
Due to the sexual assault charges filed against former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz this week, his scheduled fight against fellow Southland foe John Molina Jr. in the main event Sunday in Ontario has been replaced by a featherweight bout, with Molina promised another date soon.
The FS1-televised card at Citizens Business Bank Arena will now be headed by unbeaten featherweight Brandon Figueroa (16-0, 11 knockouts) in a test of experience against 34-year-old recent title-challenger Oscar Escandon (25-4, 17 KOs) of Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Following preliminaries that start at 3:15 p.m., the televised portion of the card begins at 6 p.m. and boasts two unbeaten heavyweights that veteran promoter Richard Schaefer is excited about: England’s Joe Joyce and Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba.
Joyce, a super-heavyweight who fought in the 2016 Olympics, meets Iago Kiladze in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.
Ajagba (6-0, five KOs), who achieved fame last month when his scheduled opponent in Minnesota, Curtis Harper, walked out of the ring just after the first bell, meets unbeaten Nick Jones (7-0).