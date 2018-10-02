Max Holloway to fight Harbor City's Brian Ortega for featherweight title in Toronto on Dec. 8

The rescheduled featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and Harbor City’s unbeaten challenger Brian Ortega will take place at UFC 231 on Dec. 8 in Toronto, the UFC announced Monday night.
Hawaii’s Holloway (19-3) was forced to withdraw from a planned July title defense against Ortega (14-0) after suffering through concussion effects.
Cleared medically, he now meets a 27-year-old skilled submission specialist coming off a stirring first-round knockout of former UFC champion Frankie Edgar in March.