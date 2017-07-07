Want to train at Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s gym? It's going to cost you a lot

If you ever wanted to train like Floyd Mayweather Jr. or simply learn how to box, here’s your chance — just be prepared for the price tag.
Mayweather’s private gym in Las Vegas is available for aspiring boxers and fans who want to use the same ring as the champ. But it’s going to cost a hefty amount.
Called the “Mayweather Experience,” anyone can box at the gym for a two-hour session for $650. Notable trainers such as Mayweather’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr.; the elder Mayweather’s brother Jeff Mayweather; and Dewey Cooper run each session.
All training sessions take place at the Mayweather Boxing Club, which is not open to the general public.
The time includes a professional photographer capturing your training, a Q&A with trainers, a highlight reel of your training and a boxing glove signed by the three trainers. If you feel like having the gym to yourself and friends, there’s a group training session for up to four people for $3,500, which includes the same perks as an individual session.
