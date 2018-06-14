Conor McGregor is seeking a plea deal, due back in Brooklyn court July 26

In a brief hearing in Brooklyn on Thursday, it was revealed that Conor McGregor’s attorneys are pursuing a plea deal with prosecutors in his assault case and will return to court July 26.
McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, is facing felony criminal mischief and multiple misdemeanor charges for allegedly leading a band of associates to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 5 and attacking a bus carrying his replacement as lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC fighters Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa were injured by flying glass after McGregor, as captured on video taken by the UFC, threw a hand truck at their bus window, shattering a window.
McGregor’s Irish stablemate Cian Cowley also faces charges in the attack and was also present in court.
Afterward, a spokeswoman for McGregor’s attorney read a statement from the fighter:
“I regret my actions that led to today. I understand the seriousness of this matter and I’m hopeful this will get worked out.”
Legal experts have said a McGregor plea deal will probably result in probation, a fine and community service without further jail time after he was jailed for the night following the incident.
McGregor has been absent from UFC action since becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion in company history when he stopped Eddie Alvarez in the second round at Madison Square Garden in November 2016.
He took a break after the bout to await the birth of his son, then participated in the August 2017 novelty boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., losing by 10th-round technical knockout.
Ultimately, UFC President Dana White opted to strip McGregor of both his featherweight and lightweight belts, the latter coming in April when unbeaten Russian Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta.
Days before that fight, Nurmagomedov had an altercation at his hotel with McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov, prompting McGregor to jet from Ireland to New York to confront his rival.
The bus altercation did stimulate interest, but the intensity of McGregor’s pursuit and the damage done in the attack led to a criminal case.
As for his fighting future, which will apparently remain in limbo pending the resolution of this case, McGregor reportedly will meet with White on Monday to discuss a return that would probably be a fight against Nurmagomedov.