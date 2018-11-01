Daniel Cormier doesn't let a hurt hand and a busy schedule interfere with his goals

“When my dad wasn’t at the pizza parlor, he was at the cemetery, closing the graveyard or working on cars. He just always hustled. I’m like, man, ‘If I can watch this man over the entirety of my life spend these days and days and days just working, why can’t I do the same thing for my children?’ He was making very little money and because of that, he was doing more to provide for us, and that’s the same I want to do for my children -- just on a different level, with more people seeing it.”