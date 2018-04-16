Dana White banned Paul Daley for life, so why won't that happen to Conor McGregor?

"One thing he did say to me and I don't know if I've mentioned this before … . After the Hazelettt fight, I did a celebration, he was knocked out cold and I did like a shotgun — I pointed an imitation shotgun and took a shot at [Hazelett] on the floor and just before the post-fight press conference Dana White came up to me and said to me 'Paul, if you want people to like you, stop this gangster [stuff].' That is exactly what he said to me. And that is a real ironic thing, considering the way McGregor has acted.