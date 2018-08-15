Chargers, Lynn discover something special in running back Austin Ekeler

“That’s a reoccurring thing every year you come in. They bring in new guys, people want to see what you are, physically and mentally,” said Ekeler, who won praise from Lynn after he had five carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 42 yards in the Chargers’ 24-17 exhibition loss at Arizona last week. “Every day you’ve got to come out and prove yourself and show that consistency, that you can still play.