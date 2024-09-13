Chargers at Panthers: How to watch, start time and prediction

It was the city in which Jim Harbaugh’s playing career officially ended. While he thought he could stretch his playing days at least two more years, when he didn’t appear in a single game for the Carolina Panthers as a 15-year quarterback in 2001, Harbaugh knew it was time to trade his helmet for a headset.

“This is the football gods explaining to me that we’re not going to play anymore,” Harbaugh said this week with a wide grin.

Returning to Charlotte, N.C., with the Chargers, Harbaugh has built an even better second career. He aced his return to the NFL last week while the Panthers, led by first-year head coach Dave Canales, flopped against the New Orleans Saints. Canales, who was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, lost 47-10 in his head coaching debut.

With their opponents floundering, the Chargers have an opportunity for their first 2-0 start since 2012.