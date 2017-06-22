Chargers release training camp practice schedule

The Chargers’ first practices in town as the Los Angeles Chargers will begin on Sunday, July 30 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

Training camp practices will be open to the public with free admission. The team will hold joint practices with the New Orleans Saints and the Rams, who also will hold camp in Costa Mesa.

The team will hold a night practice at Orange Coast College on Aug. 2.

The team begins their preseason schedule Sunday, Aug. 13 against Seattle at StubHub Center.

Via the team, here's the full schedule:

Sunday July 30, 10 a.m. — noon

Monday July 31, 10 a.m. — noon

Tuesday Aug. 1, 10:00 a.m. — noon

Wednesday Aug. 2, 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. – at LeBard Stadium (Orange Coast College)

Friday Aug. 4, 10 a.m. — noon

Saturday Aug. 5, 4:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. – at StubHub Center*

Monday Aug. 7, 10 a.m. — noon

Tuesday Aug. 8, 10 a.m. — noon

Friday Aug. 11, 10 a.m. — noon

Tuesday Aug. 15, 10 a.m. — noon

Wednesday Aug. 16, 10 a.m. — noon

Thursday Aug. 17, 10 a.m. — noon

Friday Aug. 18, 10 a.m. — noon

Tuesday Aug. 22, 10 a.m. — noon