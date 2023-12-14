Chargers-Raiders matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack closes for a sack of Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell in their meeting earlier this season. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Las Vegas punted eight times Sunday. The Raiders also totaled eight first down en route to losing 3-0. Less than two weeks ago, the Chargers won at New England 6-0, setting up all sorts of low expectations for a Thursday night telecast unlikely to challenge the streaming capacities of Amazon Prime Video. If they had the option, the NFL might have flexed this game to sometime next year. Las Vegas has topped 17 points once over its last seven games, an inviting prospect for a Chargers defense that has played better lately but still is susceptible to the big play. Rookie Aidan O’Connell has produced a quarterback rating in excess of 100 only once in seven starts, leading to speculation that a quarterback change could be coming. When these teams met in October at SoFi Stadium, it was O’Connell’s NFL debut and the Chargers sacked him seven times, six of those belonging to Khalil Mack. The veteran edge rusher has matched his career high with 15 sacks and is half a sack short of 100 for his career. This would seem to be a terrific opportunity for Mack to make history against his old team, with Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller out and receiver Davante Adams questionable. As with Stick, O’Connell would benefit from a successful ground game, but the Raiders are last in the league, averaging barely 80 yards rushing per game, and center Andre James is out and running back Josh Jacobs is questionable.