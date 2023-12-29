Chargers-Broncos matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with Quentin Johnston (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Broncos. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

On 12 possessions against Buffalo last weekend the Chargers scored one touchdown, on a one-yard keeper by quarterback Easton Stick. Readying for his third career start, Stick has shown improvement the last two games and an arm that’s strong enough to make throws that could be reasonably expected from a backup quarterback in the NFL. With the Chargers changing leadership heading into next season, Stick is playing for his future, whether that’s with the Chargers or one of the league’s other 31 teams. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston has had an underwhelming rookie season, but he did catch three passes for a career-high 91 yards against Denver on Dec. 10 at SoFi Stadium. That performance included a 57-yard completion from Stick. Johnston also scored his second career touchdown on a pass from Stick earlier this month at Las Vegas. This will be a significant offseason for Johnston, who still must prove that former general manager Tom Telesco didn’t err in drafting him with the 21st pick in April. Johnston’s development heading into the 2024 season will be a subject the Chargers’ next head coach will be asked about often. They will need him to step up this week with receivers Keenan Allen (heel) and Joshua Palmer (concussion) out.