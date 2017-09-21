Clippers hire Bruce Bowen to be analyst replacing Michael Smith

The Clippers have hired Bruce Bowen to be the analyst on team broadcasts, said several NBA executives who were not authorized to speak on the matter.

Bowen replaces Michael Smith, who was let go this summer after 19 seasons.

Bowen, who won three NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs, had been working for ESPN since 2009.

He will work alongside Ralph Lawler, who will be entering his 39th season with the team.

Bowen will start his assignment when the Clippers play the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 1 and 3 in exhibition games in Hawaii.

The Clippers also reached out to TNT analyst Reggie Miller about being the team’s analyst, the executives said.

The Clippers have also hired Jeanne Zelasko as the team’s pre- and post-game radio host, the executives said, replacing James Koh.

