Next Clippers analyst needs a scrub — and should know exactly who they're working for

“The reality is, we think of this as an editorial matter, a separation of church and state, but in the case of announcers on a local team broadcast, it’s a different animal,” said Ed Desser, an L.A.-based sports media consultant who worked on the Lakers’ and Dodgers’ broadcasting deals. “Announcers on a local telecast are not really like those on a national network. They are really simpatico with the team. So in general, it isn’t about who pays them. It’s who they are working for and under what guise.”