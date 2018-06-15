Clippers hold private workout with Texas A&M center Robert Williams

The Clippers don’t know what the future holds with starting center DeAndre Jordan and backup big man Montrezl Harrell.
Because of that uncertainty, it was important for the Clippers to take a close look at Texas A&M center Robert Williams in a private pre-draft workout Friday at the team’s practice facility.
Jordan has until June 29 to decide if he’s going to opt in for next season at $24.1 million. He has not made a decision, said an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Harrell is a restricted free agent, but his asking price on the free-agent market could be too high for the Clippers to match.
The Clippers have the 12th and 13th picks in Thursday’s NBA draft, and the 6-9, 237-pound Williams could be insurance if they lose one or both centers.
“I think it’s how we look at building a roster,” said Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations. “We’re just going to go for the best player available versus need or anything like that. We’re really building. We want to add the best players that kind of fits our Clipper DNA, regardless of position.”
Williams, an athletic big man with shot-blocking ability, averaged 2.5 blocks a game during his two seasons at Texas A&M. He still needs work on his offense, but scouts believe he has the talent to improve.
During his private workouts for teams, Williams has tried to display the improvements he has made in the last few months.
“I feel like private workouts helps you get in shape and you get more teaching,” Williams said. “Like I said, you absorb more from learning about this league and what it takes.”