Blake Griffin accepts maximum deal of $175 million to re-sign with Clippers

Blake Griffin has agreed to re-sign with the Clippers for a maximum deal of five years and $175 million, according to several NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Griffin technically can’t agree to the deal until the NBA’s free-agency periods opens at 9:01 PST Friday night (12:01 EDT), but the Clippers were allowed to talk with the power forward earlier in the day because he had spent the past seven years on the team.
But as one team official said, “Blake is in.”
The Clippers put a full-court press on Griffin at an event at Staples Center on Friday that included the team’s top brass and players.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, coach Doc Rivers, executive vice president Lawrence Frank and consultant Jerry West were all at Staples Center to make the pitch to Griffin.
Jamal Crawford, DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Johnson, Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker also were at Staples Center making sure their teammate didn’t leave.
Griffin canceled visits with the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
Griffin, like all free agents, can’t sign his deal until the NBA moratorium is lifted at 9 a.m. PDT June 6.
