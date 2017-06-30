Blake Griffin accepts maximum deal of $175 million to re-sign with Clippers

Blake Griffin has agreed to re-sign with the Clippers for a maximum deal of five years and $175 million, according to several NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Griffin technically can’t agree to the deal until the NBA’s free-agency periods opens at 9:01 PST Friday night (12:01 EDT), but the Clippers were allowed to talk with the power forward earlier in the day because he had spent the past seven years on the team.

But as one team official said, “Blake is in.”

The Clippers put a full-court press on Griffin at an event at Staples Center on Friday that included the team’s top brass and players.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, coach Doc Rivers, executive vice president Lawrence Frank and consultant Jerry West were all at Staples Center to make the pitch to Griffin.

Jamal Crawford, DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Johnson, Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker also were at Staples Center making sure their teammate didn’t leave.

Griffin canceled visits with the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Griffin, like all free agents, can’t sign his deal until the NBA moratorium is lifted at 9 a.m. PDT June 6.

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner

UPDATES:

7 p.m.: This article has been updated with Blake Griffin’s acceptance of the Clippers’ offer.

This article was originally published at 6:45 p.m.