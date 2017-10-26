Clippers! Don't let the injury to Milos Teodosic get you down

Hi, my name is Broderick Turner, and welcome back to the Los Angeles Times’ Clippers newsletter.

Those in Clippers Nation are again trying to wrap their heads around why so much seems to befall this organization.

It was exasperating for Clippers fans to hear that new sensation Milos Teodosic will be out indefinitely with a plantar fascia injury to his left foot.

Since going down last Saturday night, the emails have poured in, essentially asking:

“Why us? Can’t we get a break? C’mon, again?”

This is known as the “woe is me” syndrome.

It is easy to understand why Clippers fans feel this way, seeing as how six of their guys went down with health issues during training camp and they have seen guys come up lame the past two seasons in the playoffs.

The reality is that injuries are a part of sports and no one can escape them.

But feeling sorry for yourself, or for your Clippers team, is a defeatist approach.

Blake Griffin, who has had more than his share of injuries over an eight-year career, said attacking the injury is the best way to approach things.

There will be mental anguish. There is a physical toll on the body.

But, Griffin said, one has to persevere through all the rigorous rehabs.

That’s the advice he will give Teodosic as he goes through his recovery process.

“At the very beginning of an injury, it always seems like you’re basically at the bottom, like looking up at everything,” Griffin said. “So, a lot of times, it can be somewhat of a blessing in disguise. It refocuses you. You learn something about yourself. You learn a different way to train to get your body back right to take care of yourself better. As cliché as it sounds, you have to find something positive to take away from that experience.”

That’s what Griffin did after he had surgery last December on his right knee and in May after he had a procedure on his right big toe for a plantar plate injury.

Now look at Griffin, playing outstanding basketball right know, carrying the Clippers.

He is fifth in the NBA in scoring (26.7 points per game) and second on the team in rebounds (9.7) and assists (4.3).

Yes, during training camp, the Clippers did see Austin Rivers go down with a strained left glute, Danilo Gallinari with a strained left foot, Patrick Beverley with a sore right knee, Sam Dekker with a strained left oblique, Sindarius Thornwell with a strained right shoulder and Jamil Wilson with back spasms.

But they all recovered and are back in action.

Clippers fans can look across the NBA landscape at some notable players that have suffered injuries.

Boston’s Gordon Hayward is out for the season after breaking his left ankle.

Brooklyn’s Jeremy Lin is out for the season after he ruptured his right patellar tendon in his knee.

Houston’s Chris Paul – yes, that Chris Paul — is out for a month with a left knee injury.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard has been out with a right quadriceps injury.

So as you see, Clippers Nation, it’s not just your team with medical issues.

Up next

All times Pacific

Thursday at Portland, 7 p.m.

Saturday vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Monday vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Wednesday vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

