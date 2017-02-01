Clippers report: Chris Paul is back on the court after surgery

Two weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, guard Chris Paul is back on the court. And that has given the Clippers something to look forward to.

“I was going to activate him,” Coach Doc Rivers, only half in jest, said after watching Paul practice. “He looked good.”

Rivers said there is no timetable for Paul’s return, which isn’t expected until mid-March. But with the Clippers losing four of six games since Paul went out, just seeing their floor leader back at practice has given the team a spark, guard Jamal Crawford said.

“There was kind of a reason we were up and down a little bit,” Crawford said of the Clippers, who got Blake Griffin back last week after a month-long absence following arthroscopic knee surgery. “But we’ve seen guys become whole again. And our team become whole again.”

Crawford said Paul’s ability to run, dribble and go through regular drills so soon after the injury will allow him to reclaim his spot in the lineup as soon as he’s cleared to play.

“That’s huge,” he said. “Because besides your conditioning… what you lose is your timing, your rhythm, your feel for the game. You’ve got to get on the court. That’s definitely an advantage for him.”

Rivers agreed.

“That was the blessing. That it was the other hand, the left hand,” he said. “He’ll be able to shoot and run and play right away. You just can’t touch him. He just can’t receive a lot of passes with his left [hand] yet.”

“But he’ll be fit. And that’s huge.”

Intense test

Future Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, now a Clippers’ consultant, was at the team’s last two home practices where he went through one-on-one drills with Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. And Rivers said just having the 15-time All-Star around was already paying off.

“His presence has been terrific,” said Rivers, who coached Garnett in Boston. “His energy. The love, I think the players feel that and they see that.”

One thing Garnett, who retired after last season, is focusing on is sharpening Jordan’s play in the low post.

“He’s making them take baby steps,” Rivers said. “He’s really just trying to get him to slow down…so he can change gears with his speed. He’s been great.

“I knew he’d been good. But he’s been way better.”

In addition to the technical advice he has received, Griffin said the famously intense Garnett has also forced him to dial up his effort in practice

“It’s great, especially just working out with him,” Griffin said. “That intensity level is so high, you have to bring it. That’s how I like to work out.

Clippers tonight

VS. GOLDEN STATE

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Staples Center.

On the air: TV: TNT; Radio: 570, 1330.

Records: Clippers 31-18; Warriors 42-7.

Record vs. Warriors: 0-2.

Update: The Clippers got smoked, 144-98, in Oakland last weekend and have been outscored by 63 points in two losses to league-leading Golden State this season. They’ve also lost eight consecutive games to the Warriors dating to Christmas 2014.

