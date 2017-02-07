Five takeaways from the Clippers' 118-109 loss to Toronto

1. The complexion of the game against the Toronto Raptors changed when DeAndre Jordan picked up his second foul with eight minutes, seven seconds left in the first quarter, forcing the big man to the bench and leaving the Clippers without their rim protector.

A Clippers lead that grew to 11 points right after Jordan departed became a two-point deficit at the end of the quarter.

Jordan’s absence had allowed the Raptors to attack the basket without fear of a rejection. The Raptors had 12 points in the paint in the first quarter, most of that coming with Jordan on the bench.

Foul trouble would limit Jordan to 24:47 and it put the Clippers in a position of not having their defensive anchor for too much of a game they lost 118-109 Monday night.

2. Austin Rivers rebounded from a poor shooting game against the Celtics on Sunday to having a better outing on Monday against the Raptors.

Rivers was seven for 14 from the field, four for eight from three-point range. He finished with 22 points.

But he didn’t have any assists in 38:07.

Against the Celtics, Rivers was one for eight from the field, 0 for 4 from three-point range.

3. Even in the loss, Jamal Crawford jumped into the NBA history books Monday night.

Crawford, who scored 14 points against the Raptors, now has 17,712 points over his 17-year NBA career, surpassing Magic Johnson (17,707) for No. 74 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Crawford was two for six from three-point range against the Raptors, which gave his 2,001 three-pointers for his career. He became just the sixth player in NBA history to have at least 2,000 career three-pointers.

4. The Clippers were out-rebounded by the Raptors, 47-39.

Jordan, who had 12 rebounds, Blake Griffin, who had 11, and guard Raymond Felton, with six, did most of the work for the Clippers on the backboards.

5. The Clippers actually had more shot attempts (90-84) than the Raptors.

But the Clippers shot just 18 free throws, making 12.

The Raptors were 26 for 29 from the free-throw line.

