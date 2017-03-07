Five takeaways from the Clippers' 116-102 win over Boston

1. During the time of Jamal Crawford’s outpouring in the second half Monday night, the Clippers’ sixth-man extraordinaire once again put his name in the NBA’s record books.

By going four for five from three-point range during the Clippers’ victory over the Boston Celtics, Crawford had amassed 2,021 three-pointers over his 17-year career, pushing the 6-foot-5 guard past Memphis forward Vince Carter (2,019) for the sixth-most three-pointers made in NBA history.

Crawford produced all of his three-point bombs in the second half, including one on which he was fouled that led to a four-point play after he made the free throw.

He began to ring it up in the third quarter, going three for four from three-ball range.

Crawford finished the game with 19 points, 17 in the second half.

2. Even without the Hack-A-Jordan, DeAndre Jordan was horrible from the free-throw line, missing 13 of his 16 attempts. Late in the first half, the Celtics intentionally fouled Jordan when they had the lead. He missed eight of 10 free throws in the second quarter.

Photos from the Los Angeles Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics on March 6.

3. The Clippers shot the basketball exceptionally well in the second half, making 62.2% of their shots. They shot 50% (seven for 14) from three-point range and 80% (20 for 25) from the free-throw line for good measure.

4. The Clippers out-rebounded the smaller Celtics, 47-37. Jordan led the way for the Clippers with 12 boards.

5. J.J. Redick was not on target against the Celtics, missing four of his five shots. He also got into foul trouble, picking up four through three quarters.

