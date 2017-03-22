Five takeaways from the Clippers' dominant 133-109 win over the Lakers

The Clippers took care of business at Staples Center on Tuesday, doing what they needed to do to beat their in-building rival.

Here are five takeaways from the Clippers’ 133-109 win over the Lakers:

1. It seems like every game, Chris Paul is taking and making more three-pointers. Paul attempted eight three-pointers against the Lakers and made four.

In the process, he went into the NBA’s history books. Paul has made 980 three-pointers over his career, passing Scottie Pippen (978) for No. 100 on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list.

2. The Clippers’ core group of guards — Paul, J.J. Redick, Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers — took apart the Lakers on Tuesday night. That foursome combined for 81 of the Clippers’ 133 points.

Paul led the way with 27 points on nine-for-15 shooting and those four-for-eight three-pointers. Redick had 24 points, missing just two of his nine shots and one of his five three-pointers. Rivers had 18 points on six-for-11 shooting, and Crawford had 15 points on six-for-10 shooting, including a 46-foot three-pointer to end the third quarter.

3. When the Clippers rebound the basketball, they are a much better team. They out-rebounded the Lakers, 48-41, Tuesday. As usual, DeAndre Jordan led the Clippers with 11 rebounds, six offensive. Paul had eight, and Marreese Speights had seven.

4. The Clippers were very good from the free-throw line, making 87.5%. They were 28-for-32 from the line. Blake Griffin was seven-for-eight, Redick six-for-six, Paul five-for-five, Rivers five-for-six, Brandon Bass four-for-four and Luc Mbah a Moute one-for-two.

5. The Clippers had an easy time against the Lakers because they shot the ball so well. They made 53.6% of their shots and 45.5% (15-for-33) of their three-pointers.

