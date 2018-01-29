Five takeaways from the Clippers' 112-103 win over New Orleans

1. Tyrone Wallace keeps making the most of his time with the Clippers, displaying his all-around skillset again against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Wallace had 19 points on six-for-12 shooting. He missed both of his three-pointers, but he made all seven of his free throws.
Wallace, who is playing on a two-way contract, also had six rebounds and six assists.
He had 11 of his points in the first quarter, keeping the Clippers from falling too far behind.
"If I had to pick one guy tonight, I thought Ty kept us from being down 30 in the first half," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "And then he made big plays in the second half as well."
2. The Clippers were once down by 21 points in the second quarter against the Pelicans, looking uninspired during this period.
But the Clippers pulled off the victory.
It was their largest comeback since they erased a 22-point deficit against Oklahoma City on March 2, 2016.
It also was the Clippers' eighth regular-season comeback from at least 20 points down in franchise history.
3. The Clippers clamped down on the Pelicans in the third quarter, holding the Pelicans to 15 points in the third. And this was after surrendering 62 points to New Orleans in the first half.
The Clippers held the Pelicans to 25% shooting in the third, and this was after allowing New Orleans to make 56.8% of its shots in the first half.
The Clippers held the Pelicans to 8.3% (one-for-12) shooting from three-point range in the third, and this was after allowing New Orleans to make 43.8% of its threes in the first half.
4. The Clippers were actually pretty good on defense starting late in the second quarter.
They had four blocks as a team.
Wesley Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker each had one blocked shot.
5. The Clippers had four players with at least six assists. More importantly, perhaps, the assists came from their primary playmakers. Blake Griffin led the way with seven assists. Milos Teodosic, Lou Williams and Wallace each had six assists.
