Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier could miss opening day because ofherniated disk

The opening day status of Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier is in doubt after he received a pain-killing epidural injection as treatment for a herniated disk in his lower back. Ethier will not perform baseball activities for a week to 10 days, and Manager Dave Roberts suggested it would be “tough” for Ethier to be ready by April 3.

After dealing with soreness in his back and hip for most of March, Ethier could not loosen his back before a game on Sunday. He underwent an MRI on Monday, which revealed the diagnosis. Roberts indicated Ethier felt “considerably better” after the injection. Ethier will return to Camelback Ranch on Thursday.

Roberts emphasized that the team would not rush Ethier. There was no reason to place excessive importance on April 3.

“We’re just not trying to put so much emphasis on that,” Roberts said. “And Andre understands that too. The No. 1 thing is we’ve got to get him back healthy and feeling good. So whenever that day is, whether it’s prior to opening day or it’s not, that’s our goal.”

The Cactus League has not been kind to Ethier in the past two seasons. He fractured his leg last March and missed the majority of the season. This injury is less severe, but it also forces the Dodgers to use their outfield depth.

With Ethier down, Andrew Toles is likely to move into the starting role in left field. Toles might have been bound for the minors so he could receive daily at-bats, but now the team does not have that luxury.

Yasiel Puig is the starter in right field. Franklin Gutierrez can face left-handed pitchers, as can Scott Van Slyke. Trayce Thompson has hit well recently, but after missing a significant portion of 2016 because of a fracture in his back, he may be bound for triple-A Oklahoma City.

“Obviously Dre was expected to be on our roster,” Roberts said. “There’s still opportunities. We have a lot of guys still in camp, and we’re evaluating every day.”

