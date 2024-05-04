Letters to Sports: LeBron James and Darvin Ham in middle of Lakers mess

Is it possible to love the Lakers but wish LeBron would take his tired act elsewhere? It is so tiresome to see LeBron blame someone else for the team’s failure. To be unhappy with every coach the Lakers have had. To run down the court berating referees all game long for either calling a foul on him or not calling a supposed foul against him. And using leverage to get handpicked teammates (Russell Westbrook), who are fine with other teams just not with his.

It’s getting to be a difficult process to pay for his talents for the Lakers to stay successful, particularly when they are not.

Bob Goldstone

Corona del Mar

LeBron, please leave. Take your “it’s all about me” elsewhere. Quit holding Los Angeles hostage to your outsized ego and let us have our Lakers back.

Kip Dellinger

Santa Monica

I understand why Darvin Ham and the coaches were fired by the Lakers. What I can’t understand is why general manager Rob Pelinka, who kept Talen Horton-Tucker and let Alex Caruso walk away, and who traded Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Russell Westbrook, has not.

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen

Darvin Ham was never the problem. It was never his team; it was LeBron James’ team. The problem is the owners. Just like the Angels, the Lakers are ham-strung (pun intended) by ownership that has no idea what it’s doing. Arte Moreno and Jeanie Buss need to sell their teams to owners with a demonstrated understanding of what it now takes to win championships. In the Lakers’ case, it no longer has to do with Jerry Buss’ past genius but with his progeny’s current incompetence.

Tom Stapleton

Glendale

My father introduced me to the Lakers when I was a kid back in 1968-69 and I’ve been catching as many games as possible since then. Fast forward: Granted LeBron is an incredible basketball player and does special things in the community, no question. However throughout the years watching his immature antics and displays when he doesn’t agree with a call is disgusting, embarrassing and is a poor act for a leader. If the Lakers give this guy the maximum contract extension, then I’m not going to care about catching all the games and if the Lakers sign his kid, I’ll be gone until they are gone.

Sorry Dr. Buss, Kobe, Chick and all the true Lakers greats.

Paul D. Ventura

Mission Viejo

It’s the little things that win championships: Making free throws, limiting the opponent’s second-chance points, boxing out, limiting turnovers, hitting wide-open shots, making shots in crunch time. The Nuggets did all of these things. The Lakers did not. Season over.

Dave Ring

Manhattan Beach

OK, so I’m used to getting results a day late, but is there any reason why The Times had three Lakers’ stories in Wednesday’s paper, but nothing about what happened in their Game 5 loss Monday night?

In a game where neither team led by more than two points in the last nine minutes, there was nothing about two huge offensive rebounds by Denver in the last two minutes, nothing about getting burned by Jamal Murray again?

Seriously, how many times do we need to read that LeBron hasn’t decided if he’s taking $51 million next season?

Steve Horn

Glendale