Updated high school baseball and softball playoff pairings

More to Read

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Leuzinger

(All games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Azusa

New Roads at San Jacinto Valley

(All games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.