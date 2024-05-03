Advertisement
High School Sports

Updated high school baseball and softball playoff pairings

Baseball and bat on a ball field
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

BASEBALL

Tuesday, May 7

(All games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

Division 1

Second Round

Corona at Mater Dei

Aquinas at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Huntington Beach at Villa Park

Gahr at Santa Margarita

Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta

La Mirada at Santa Ana Foothill

Cypress at San Dimas

Harvard-Westlake at Bonita

Division 2

Second Round

Westlake at West Torrance

Arcadia at Yorba Linda

Hart at Newport Harbor

Arlington at Palos Verdes

Maranatha at Ayala

Anaheim Canyon at Quartz Hill

Moorpark at Valencia

Citrus Valley at Crown Lutheran

Division 3

Second Round

Corona Centennial at Arrowhead Christian

El Modena at South Torrance

Fountain Valley at El Segundo

Corona del Mar at St. John Bosco

Chaminade at Mission Viejo

Los Alamitos at La Salle

Beckman at La Habra

Summit at Newbury Park

Division 4

Second Round

Camarillo at Murrieta Valley

Los Osos at Cerritos

San Marino at Oak Hills

Culver City at Eastvale Roosevelt

Tustin at Palm Desert

Rio Mesa at Ontario Christian

La Quinta at Paraclete

San Juan Hills at St. Francis

Division 5

Second Round

Ganesha at Santa Monica

Adelanto at Trinity Classical Academy

Segerstrom at Riverside Prep

Oxnard Pacifica at Whittier Christian

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Monrovia

Lakeside at Chino

Montebello at Liberty

Bloomington at Chino Hills

Division 6

Second Round

Costa Mesa at West Covina

Village Christian at Brentwood

St. Paul at Diamond Bar

Alhambra at Grand Terrace

Salesian at Schurr

Rancho Mirage at St. Bonaventure

Santa Fe at Viewpoint

Colony at Rialto

Division 7

Second Round

Buena Park at Hueneme

Banning at Rancho Christian

South El Monte at Artesia

Oakwood at Mary Star

Wildomar Cornerstone Christian at Santa Ana

Leuzinger at Lancaster Desert Christian

Jurupa Valley at Chaffey

Silverado at Oxford Academy

Division 8

Second Round

Orange County Pacifica Christian at United Christian Academy

New Roads at San Jacinto Valley

Coachella Valley at Don Bosco Tech

Rancho Alamitos at San Bernardino

Santa Maria Valley Christian at Arroyo Valley

Edgewood at Beverly Hills

Cal Lutheran at Santa Clarita Christian

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Azusa

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 7

(All games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

Division 1

First Round

Capistrano Valley at Orange Lutheran

Camarillo at Anaheim Canyon

Huntington Beach at Riverside Poly

Chino Hills at Murrieta Mesa

Great Oak at Norco

JSerra at La Mirada

Oaks Christian at Los Alamitos

South Hills at Garden Grove Pacifica

Division 2

Second Round

El Modena at Mater Dei

Beaumont at Ayala

Tesoro at Gahr

Rio Mesa at Temple City

Rosary Academy at California

Whittier Christian at Cypress

Valley View at Aliso Niguel

La Serna at Valencia

Division 3

Second Round

West Torrance at Arlington

Woodbridge at Fullerton

Redondo Union at Sierra Canyon

Etiwanda at La Canada

Santa Fe at Aquinas

Bishop Amat at King

Royal at Charter Oak

Agoura at Upland

Division 4

Second Round

Norwalk at JW North

Oaks Hills at Jurupa Hills

Downey at Chaminade

Schurr at Mira Costa

Paraclete at San Marcos

La Quinta at Santa Monica

Sultana at Diamond Bar

Crescenta Valley at Orange Vista

Division 5

Second Round

Palos Verdes at West Ranch

Quartz Hill at Carter

Liberty at Keppel

Grace Brethren at Garden Grove

Burbank Providence at South El Monte

Cerritos Valley Christian at Shadow Hills

Paloma Valley at Linfield Christian

Fillmore at St. Bonaventure

Division 6

Second Round

Harvard-Westlake at Ganesha

Granite Hills at Lancaster

Indio at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Garden Grove Santiago at Lakewood St. Joseph

Viewpoint at Pioneer

University Prep at Mayfield

Canyon Springs at Capistrano Valley Christian

Paramount at Tahquitz

Division 7

Second Round

Hawthorne MSA at Oxford Academy

Miller at Los Amigos

Faith Baptist at Yucca Valley

Pasadena Poly at Riverside Prep

Lennox Academy at Eastside

Vista Del Lago at Cathedral City

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Leuzinger

Orangewood Academy at Muir

Division 8

Quarterfinals

Wildomar Cornerstone Christian at Hesperia Christian

Temecula Prep at Orange

United Christian Academy at Excelsior Charter

Jurupa Valley at Archer

