Updated high school baseball and softball playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
BASEBALL
Tuesday, May 7
(All games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
Division 1
Second Round
Corona at Mater Dei
Aquinas at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Huntington Beach at Villa Park
Gahr at Santa Margarita
Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta
La Mirada at Santa Ana Foothill
Cypress at San Dimas
Harvard-Westlake at Bonita
Division 2
Second Round
Westlake at West Torrance
Arcadia at Yorba Linda
Hart at Newport Harbor
Arlington at Palos Verdes
Maranatha at Ayala
Anaheim Canyon at Quartz Hill
Moorpark at Valencia
Citrus Valley at Crown Lutheran
Division 3
Second Round
Corona Centennial at Arrowhead Christian
El Modena at South Torrance
Fountain Valley at El Segundo
Corona del Mar at St. John Bosco
Chaminade at Mission Viejo
Los Alamitos at La Salle
Beckman at La Habra
Summit at Newbury Park
Division 4
Second Round
Camarillo at Murrieta Valley
Los Osos at Cerritos
San Marino at Oak Hills
Culver City at Eastvale Roosevelt
Tustin at Palm Desert
Rio Mesa at Ontario Christian
La Quinta at Paraclete
San Juan Hills at St. Francis
Division 5
Second Round
Ganesha at Santa Monica
Adelanto at Trinity Classical Academy
Segerstrom at Riverside Prep
Oxnard Pacifica at Whittier Christian
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Monrovia
Lakeside at Chino
Montebello at Liberty
Bloomington at Chino Hills
Division 6
Second Round
Costa Mesa at West Covina
Village Christian at Brentwood
St. Paul at Diamond Bar
Alhambra at Grand Terrace
Salesian at Schurr
Rancho Mirage at St. Bonaventure
Santa Fe at Viewpoint
Colony at Rialto
Division 7
Second Round
Buena Park at Hueneme
Banning at Rancho Christian
South El Monte at Artesia
Oakwood at Mary Star
Wildomar Cornerstone Christian at Santa Ana
Leuzinger at Lancaster Desert Christian
Jurupa Valley at Chaffey
Silverado at Oxford Academy
Division 8
Second Round
Orange County Pacifica Christian at United Christian Academy
New Roads at San Jacinto Valley
Coachella Valley at Don Bosco Tech
Rancho Alamitos at San Bernardino
Santa Maria Valley Christian at Arroyo Valley
Edgewood at Beverly Hills
Cal Lutheran at Santa Clarita Christian
Academy of Careers & Exploration at Azusa
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, May 7
(All games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
Division 1
First Round
Capistrano Valley at Orange Lutheran
Camarillo at Anaheim Canyon
Huntington Beach at Riverside Poly
Chino Hills at Murrieta Mesa
Great Oak at Norco
JSerra at La Mirada
Oaks Christian at Los Alamitos
South Hills at Garden Grove Pacifica
Division 2
Second Round
El Modena at Mater Dei
Beaumont at Ayala
Tesoro at Gahr
Rio Mesa at Temple City
Rosary Academy at California
Whittier Christian at Cypress
Valley View at Aliso Niguel
La Serna at Valencia
Division 3
Second Round
West Torrance at Arlington
Woodbridge at Fullerton
Redondo Union at Sierra Canyon
Etiwanda at La Canada
Santa Fe at Aquinas
Bishop Amat at King
Royal at Charter Oak
Agoura at Upland
Division 4
Second Round
Norwalk at JW North
Oaks Hills at Jurupa Hills
Downey at Chaminade
Schurr at Mira Costa
Paraclete at San Marcos
La Quinta at Santa Monica
Sultana at Diamond Bar
Crescenta Valley at Orange Vista
Division 5
Second Round
Palos Verdes at West Ranch
Quartz Hill at Carter
Liberty at Keppel
Grace Brethren at Garden Grove
Burbank Providence at South El Monte
Cerritos Valley Christian at Shadow Hills
Paloma Valley at Linfield Christian
Fillmore at St. Bonaventure
Division 6
Second Round
Harvard-Westlake at Ganesha
Granite Hills at Lancaster
Indio at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Garden Grove Santiago at Lakewood St. Joseph
Viewpoint at Pioneer
University Prep at Mayfield
Canyon Springs at Capistrano Valley Christian
Paramount at Tahquitz
Division 7
Second Round
Hawthorne MSA at Oxford Academy
Miller at Los Amigos
Faith Baptist at Yucca Valley
Pasadena Poly at Riverside Prep
Lennox Academy at Eastside
Vista Del Lago at Cathedral City
Academy of Careers & Exploration at Leuzinger
Orangewood Academy at Muir
Division 8
Quarterfinals
Wildomar Cornerstone Christian at Hesperia Christian
Temecula Prep at Orange
United Christian Academy at Excelsior Charter
Jurupa Valley at Archer
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.