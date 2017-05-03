Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to start Wednesday, but disabled list is still a possibility

Since he debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2004, Adrian Gonzalez has never been placed on the disabled list. His streak may end soon.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts gave Gonzalez the day off on Tuesday. Gonzalez spent the afternoon tinkering on his swing with hitting coach Turner Ward. Gonzalez talked his way into a pinch-hitting assignment in the sixth inning of a 13-5 romp over San Francisco, and delivered a run-scoring single. It was one of the better swings he’s taken recently.

Yet Gonzalez remains physically diminished, in Roberts’ eyes. The forearm issue has not faded. Gonzalez is also dealing with something in his back, which had not previously been disclosed. Gonzalez will start on Wednesday, Roberts said, but his status remains something of a mystery beyond that.

“Is everyone 100% all of the time? Probably no,” Roberts said. “But with that, with baseball and the right forearm area, the back, you’re talking about torque. You’re talking about extension. When those are compromised, it’s tough to be consistent.

“But Adrian, he’s a grinder. He’s going to try to find a way.”

Gonzalez was not available in the clubhouse before Tuesday’s game, and deadline constraints prevented the Los Angeles Times from waiting for him after the game — Cody Bellinger finished his interview around 11 p.m., and the newspaper’s last deadline print is 11:10 p.m. But Gonzalez’s inclination toward playing through pain is well-known. He takes pride in his durability, and his reliability.

The question becomes, when does his physical condition become a liability? Gonzalez is hitting .267/.340/.322. His on-base ability remains keen, and he rarely gives away at-bats. But his power is negligible. He has yet to hit a home run.

Gonzalez may not recapture the peaks of his late 20s, when he led the National League in walks in 2009 and led the American League in hits in 2011. But the Dodgers believe he can still be a productive performer. In order to reach that place, he may be required to rest for 10 days, or more.

The Dodgers have an obvious replacement in Cody Bellinger. He is a left-handed batter who can handle left-handed pitching. With Joc Pederson expected to return from the disabled list on Friday, the team could give Gonzalez some time off and keep Bellinger on the big-league roster.

