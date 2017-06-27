Dodgers even Freeway Series with 4-0 win over Angels

The drought — if it can be called a drought — ended in the sixth inning of a 4-0 Dodgers victory over the Angels on Tuesday night. A day before, for the first time in 18 games, the Dodgers played a game and did not hit a home run. Joc Pederson would not allow the streak to reach a second game.

Pederson unloaded on a hanging curveball from Angels reliever Jose Alvarez and unleashed a three-run homer. The shot broke the game open for the Dodgers, who had been shut out on Monday in the first game of this four-day Freeway Series.

The matchup pitted a pair of players trending in the opposite direction: Alvarez has given up 10 runs in 7 2/3 innings this month. Pederson, meanwhile, is surging after returning from the disabled list on June 13. Since his recovery from a concussion, Pederson has batted .319 with five home runs.

Kept quiet by Angels starter Jesse Chavez for five innings, the Dodgers surged ahead in the sixth. The rally made a victor out of Kenta Maeda. He spun seven scoreless innings. The Angels managed only four hits. Maeda did not allow an Angel to stand on third base.

Maeda was pitching on three days of rest. He threw an inning in relief on June 23. His outing was brief because the club wanted him to pitch on Tuesday, as the Dodgers traversed a slate of 20 games without a day off.

Chavez finished 2016 as a Dodger. The team acquired him at the trade deadline to bolster the bullpen. Chavez never found a role among the relievers, and languished off the postseason roster all October. The Angels offered him a $5.75 million deal during the winter and asked Chavez to aid their rotation.

Both pitchers faced the minimum through three innings. Angels outfielder Eric Young, Jr., led off the first inning with a single. He got thrown out trying to steal second base. Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger opened the second by taking a walk. Like Young, he got erased while trying to swipe second.

The path became thornier for both men in the fourth. Young vexed Maeda by chopping an infield single. Two batters later, a single from third baseman Yunel Escobar put a pair of runners aboard. Maeda bounced back to strike out first baseman Luis Valbuena with a 2-2, 91-mph fastball. A groundout by shortstop Andrelton Simmons ended the threat.

The Dodgers notched their first hit against Chavez thanks to a mistake by Young in center field. On a two-out flyball from Chris Taylor, Young lost track of the baseball. It dropped in front of him for a double. Bellinger walked to heighten the tension, but Chavez swept aside catcher Austin Barnes with a strikeout to strand the two runners. Angels catcher Martin Maldonado pumped his fist as he jogged off the diamond with Chavez.

Chavez faced a depleted Dodgers lineup. Justin Turner received a day off. Corey Seager nursed a strained hamstring for the fourth game in a row. A combination of knee and hamstring ailments sidelined Yasiel Puig.

In the sixth, Chavez hit a snag. He flipped a changeup over the middle to Utley, who led off the inning with a double. Logan Forsythe walked. Utley advanced to third base on a flyout from Taylor. A pair of runners stood on base for Bellinger, who entered the day leading the National League with 24 homers.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia had seen enough. Out went Chavez. In came Alvarez. A left-handed reliever who leans on a fastball in the low 90s, Alvarez has proved prone to blowups this month. Four days ago, pitching at Fenway Park, Alvarez surrendered two runs on three hits.

The Dodgers dinged him in similar fashion. With the infield shifted toward the right side of the diamond, Alvarez fired a fastball up and away from Bellinger. Since arriving in the majors two months ago, Bellinger has made the spectacular look routine. On Tuesday, he showed how spectacular the routine can be.

Bellinger chopped a grounder toward the area usually covered by the shortstop. Playing closer to second base than usual, Andrelton Simmons dove across the dirt. The ball evaded his grasp. The hit gave Bellinger a team-high 56 RBI — 15 more than any other Dodger.

Alvarez stayed in the game. He induced Barnes to ground out. Pederson stepped in with two outs. Alvarez slopped a curveball over the plate. Pederson insured that Alvarez would not see the baseball again.

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes