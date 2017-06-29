Clayton Kershaw shows he is game's best to Freeway rivals

The fourth inning had not gone well for Clayton Kershaw. His defense had betrayed him, twice. Then his command betrayed him. A walk? Virtual heresy.

As his catcher tossed the ball back to the mound, Kershaw did something few pitchers would consider, at risk of an error or, more critically, of jeopardizing their career. The Angels had put two runners on base, for what would be the first of two times against him on this Thursday evening.

This could not continue, would not continue. The owner of the most valuable left arm in baseball reached out with that arm and caught the ball with his bare hand. Snapped at the ball, really.

The best pitcher in baseball had had enough.

In an online world where rankings and opinions are rapidly replacing actual journalism, there is an increasingly popular parlor game: Has Max Scherzer toppled Kershaw as the game’s best pitcher?

No, as the Angels would tell you. Kershaw struck out 12 in seven innings, scattering three hits without giving up an earned run. The Dodgers thumped the Angels, 6-2, at Angel Stadium, and so the two teams split the four-game Freeway Series.

The game got a little exciting in the eighth, after Kershaw’s departure, when the Angels got the tying run to the plate and Yunel Escobar’s shouts after getting hit by a pitch triggered a bench-clearing, well, discussion. Kenley Jansen restored order with a four-out save, the eighth time this season he has worked more than one inning for the save.

