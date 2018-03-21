Kenta Maeda silences Oakland in 8-2 Dodgers victory

ON THE MOUND: Kenta Maeda gave up a leadoff triple in the first inning and balked to allow outfielder Matt Joyce to trot home. After that, Maeda shut out the Athletics through the fifth. He logged five innings, struck out three batters and gave up three hits. His Cactus League earned-run average is 2.19. "I feel like I'm in a good place, being able to throw a lot of good innings and pitches," Maeda said through an interpreter. "I've got one more opportunity to tune up, so I'm looking forward to that."