Kenta Maeda silences Oakland in 8-2 Dodgers victory

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers scored seven runs against Paul Blackburn and booted him from the game in the fourth inning at Hohokam Park. Chris Taylor led off with a home run. Yasiel Puig hit two two-run doubles. Yasmani Grandal supplied his fifth home run of the spring. "I think things are starting to align," manager Dave Roberts said.
ON THE MOUND: Kenta Maeda gave up a leadoff triple in the first inning and balked to allow outfielder Matt Joyce to trot home. After that, Maeda shut out the Athletics through the fifth. He logged five innings, struck out three batters and gave up three hits. His Cactus League earned-run average is 2.19. "I feel like I'm in a good place, being able to throw a lot of good innings and pitches," Maeda said through an interpreter. "I've got one more opportunity to tune up, so I'm looking forward to that."
EXTRA BASES: Rich Hill will start in a minor league game Thursday. Hill retired only one of the eight batters he faced in his last Cactus League outing, giving up a homer, a triple, two doubles and three singles. He has historically struggled in spring-training games, but had been much more effective before his last game.
UP NEXT: Angels at 7 p.m. Thursday at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
