Machado hits first homer with Dodgers, Hill deals in 8-2 win over Atlanta

Manny Machado hit his first home run as a Dodger, but Rich Hill stole the spotlight in an 8-2 victory over the Braves. Hill provided seven scoreless innings on the mound and contributed an RBI single at the plate.
In eight outings since returning from the disabled list in June, Hill has posted a 2.47 earned-run average. He permitted only three singles to Atlanta on Thursday. He struck out eight. His hit keyed a three-run rally in the seventh which sank the Braves.
The Dodgers struck first, although the opening salvo did not occur until the fifth inning. The offense benefited from a mistake by former Dodger Charlie Culberson. Playing shortstop, Culberson threw away a grounder from Cody Bellinger, which allowed Matt Kemp to take third and Bellinger to land at second.
Kemp scored on a groundout by Chris Taylor. Alex Verdugo dunked a single into left field to drive in Bellinger.
Machado went deep an inning later. He bashed an 88-mph fastball from Braves starter Anibal Sanchez over the left-field fence.
Hill breezed into the sixth inning. Once there, he faced real resistance for the first time all evening. Atlanta mounted a threat after Machado pulled Bellinger off the bag with a wide throw on a two-out grounder. Braves outfielder Nick Markakis walked and brought the tying run to the plate, in the form of catcher Kurt Suzuki.
Suzuki had one of Atlanta’s three hits. Hill challenged him in the zone and picked up two strikes. Suzuki flied out on a 91-mph fastball to strand the two runners.
Hill helped his own cause in the seventh. Verdugo led off with an infield single and took second on an error by Ozzie Albies. Hill cracked an RBI single up the middle and grinned at first base. He would not be there for long. Joc Pederson doubled and Yasmani Grandal smacked a two-run single to push the lead to six.
Stripling set for Sunday
The Dodgers had pondered skipping Ross Stripling’s next start or using him as a reliever to piggyback another starter, but decided to keep him on schedule to start Sunday’s series finale. Kenta Maeda will receive an extra day of rest and start on Monday against the Brewers at Dodger Stadium.
Manager Dave Roberts had expressed uncertainty about Stripling’s next assignment after Stripling gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings on Monday against Philadelphia. Stripling made the All-Star team last week, but the Dodgers are cautious about conserving his usage in the second half.
“The workload is something that he hasn’t experienced before,” Roberts said.
Short hops:
The Dodgers still plan to activate Yasiel Puig (oblique strain) on Saturday. Puig has not played in the majors since July 8.