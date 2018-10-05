Mike Foltynewicz was an ace in a hole

When it seemed Snitker would leave Foltynewicz in for a third inning — Foltynewicz batted for himself in the bottom of the second because of the limited options on the Braves’ bench — Sean Newcomb trotted out of the Braves’ bullpen for the bottom of the third inning. Newcomb, who came within one strike of no-hitting the Machado-less Dodgers on July 29, stymied the Dodgers in two innings of work. He yielded one hit. Fellow left-hander Max Fried also kept the Dodgers under wraps, relinquishing one single in 11/3 innings.