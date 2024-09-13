Landon Knack gets knocked around by Braves as Dodgers’ pitching woes grow

Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack, center, speaks with catcher Will Smith, right, and shortstop Miguel Rojas during the second inning a 6-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Those storm clouds that have hovered over the Dodgers’ pitching staff this season?

They returned with a downpour on Friday at Truist Park.

After injured ace Tyler Glasnow suffered a pregame setback in his recovery from elbow tendinitis, canceling a scheduled simulated game because of continued discomfort in his arm, the Dodgers then watched one of their more consistent depth arms, Landon Knack, get knocked around in a 6-2 loss to Atlanta Braves, a defeat that fittingly came amid scattered showers on a cool Georgia night.

As a result, the Dodgers’ potential postseason pitching options are looking once again thin.

And in the wake of Knack’s season-worst struggles, their list of reliable arms might be even narrower than they imagined.

Glasnow’s “setback,” as manager Dave Roberts described it, was the day’s biggest issue.

Had Glasnow completed his two-inning sim game as scheduled, he would have been on track to return before the end of the regular season. If the Dodgers could have added him to a rotation currently being anchored by Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (who returned last week from his own extended injury), their potential October pitching situation might not have looked so dire.

Instead, Glasnow’s uncertain status only underscores the Dodgers’ need for others to step up.

And rather than building on a strong rookie season, Knack gave up five runs — including two-run homers each from Gio Urshela and Jorge Soler in the second inning — in a 64-pitch outing that was over by the start of the third.

After going 2-3 with a 3.00 ERA in his first 11 starts this season, Knack had been in contention for a possible No. 4 spot in the Dodgers’ rotation — assuming Glasnow could come back before the end of the season.

Though the former second-round pick doesn’t have the most overpowering stuff, with an average fastball of about 93 mph, he had been more productive than other injury-plagued arms such as Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.95 ERA), Bobby Miller (2-4, 8.17 ERA) or even Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 4.50 ERA), who remains sidelined by a toe injury.

That made Friday’s game, against a Braves team fighting for its playoff lives in the National League wild-card race, something of an October audition for the 26-year-old Knack.

And though he limited damage in a three-hit, one-run first inning, it all came unglued in the second.

After Orlando Arcia led off with a walk, Urshela opened up a 3-0 Braves lead by pounding an elevated 2-and-0 fastball to left-center field.

Whit Merrifield followed with a single. Then, two batters later, Soler hit another towering drive, jumping on a hanging curveball for a two-run blast that carried over the Dodgers’ left-field bullpen.

While the Braves (80-67) didn’t score again, the inning didn’t end there. Marcell Ozuna singled. Travis d’Arnaud walked. And by the time Knack recorded the third out on a fielder choice grounder, he’d thrown 44 pitches in the inning.

Roberts had no choice but to pull the plug.

The Dodgers (87-60) kept it close the rest of the way. Miguel Rojas hit a home run in the third inning. Teoscar Hernández doubled and scored on Tommy Edman’s single in the fourth.

But with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman going hitless in 11 at-bats — Freeman was the only member of the Big 3 to even reach base, walking in the first inning after receiving a warm welcome from his old home fans — the club got no closer.

The loss, which was the Dodgers’ fifth out of their last eight games, was bad enough.

The accompanying pitching concerns, however, ensured it was a dark day, with storm clouds literally and figuratively hanging overhead.