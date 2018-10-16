Bumbling Dodgers are a bust in the Santa Ana wind

So he wound up acknowledging the blame for this mess rested with his team. Good, because it did. Against journeyman starter Jhoulys Chacin and four relievers, The Dodgers collected all of five hits. They were hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position. They struck out 14 times. They allowed one run after a misplayed triple and a bouncing wild pitch. They cost themselves a scoring chance after Manny Machado was cited for an illegal slide into shortstop Orlando Arcia, resulting in a double play.