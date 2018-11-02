Dodgers re-sign David Freese to one-year deal

Freese, 35, batted .385 and compiled a 1.130 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 19 regular-season games in Los Angeles. In the playoffs, he hit .364 with a 1.196 OPS and belted two leadoff home runs. Defensively, Freese primarily played first base with the Dodgers, but has spent the majority of his career as a third baseman and made 42 starts at third base with the Pirates this season.