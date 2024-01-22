Dodgers nearing a deal with former Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton

James Paxton delivers during a game between the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals on Sept. 1.

Even after a winter spending spree that netted two high-priced starting pitchers, the Dodgers aren’t yet done adding to their new-look rotation.

The team is nearing a deal with free-agent left-hander James Paxton, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly since the agreement was not yet complete.

Though negotiations hadn’t reached the finish line, Paxton and the Dodgers were discussing a one-year contract with a salary in the $12-million range, one person said, with the sides expected to finalize terms as soon as late Monday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.