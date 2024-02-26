Advertisement
Dodgers close to re-signing Kiké Hernández after trading Manuel Margot to Twins

Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández takes his stance during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26, 2023.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Jack Harris
PHOENIX — 

The Dodgers’ new-look roster isn’t set in stone yet.

On Monday, the team agreed to a trade that will send outfielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins and, as a result, was closing in on a one-year contract with super-utility man Kiké Hernández, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

The moves make sense for a Dodgers team still trying to improve around the margins.

They will get the $10 million they owe Margot — the veteran outfielder they acquired from Tampa Bay as part of the Tyler Glasnow trade this offseason — off their books. They’ll reportedly get shortstop prospect Noah Miller back in return from the Twins.

Most importantly, they are now on the verge of reuniting with Hernández, the longtime fan favorite who was part of the club’s 2020 World Series team, and returned to L.A. in a trade deadline deal last season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

