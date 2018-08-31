Dodgers get only a whiff of key game, losing 3-1 to Diamondbacks

Rich Hill booted an equipment trunk. Cody Bellinger chucked his bat in the dirt. Matt Kemp hung his head after grounding into a rally-killing double play. In a 3-1 loss to Arizona, the physical manifestations of the Dodgers’ sense of urgency were obvious. Any actual results were not.
A five-game winning streak, the longest of this baffling and bothersome season — ended on Thursday at the hands of the National League West’s current leaders. The Diamondbacks boosted their lead to two games by punishing Rich Hill for a mistake and by numbing the bats of their hosts.
Facing Arizona starter Robbie Ray and a bevy of relievers, the Dodgers struck out 15 times. They went hitless with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners. The crowd at Dodger Stadium jeered in the ninth when Chris Taylor punched out for the fourth time.
The mercurial nature of this offense is far from a secret. The Dodgers (72-62) have spent all season fumbling through high-leverage situations. It is why they reside in third place with 28 games left.
This weekend presented the Dodgers a chance to reclaim the top spot in their division. The first night of this four-game series resembled so many of their meetings from earlier in the season.
Arizona broke a scoreless deadlock in the fifth inning with a three-run homer from outfielder David Peralta off Hill. Hill’s night ended soon after. Through five innings, the blast by Peralta was his lone blemish. It still stung. He struck out seven but left with responsibility for a loss riding on his shoulders.
Manny Machado put the Dodgers on the board with a solo homer in the sixth inning. Two innings later, he stroked a one-out single down the third-base line. The hit placed runners at the corners for Kemp against Arizona reliever Yoshihisa Hirano.
Kemp had produced a pair of singles earlier in the evening. He worked himself into a favorable count against Hirano, with two balls and a strike. Hirano flung a 94-mph fastball near the outer edge of the strike zone. Kemp reached for it and pounded the baseball into the ground. It rolled into the glove of Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, who started a 6-4-3 double play.
Kemp did not rage after the out. He handed off his gear and trudged into the outfield, head down, as the Dodgers played out the final inning of another defeat to the Diamondbacks.