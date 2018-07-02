Dodgers Dugout: Can LeBron James pitch in relief too?

--Lots of people are hoping the Dodgers get Manny Machado. But what the Dodgers really need are some relievers. They have really missed Brandon Morrow this season, and though I understand why it was going to be virtually impossible to re-sign him (he wanted to be a closer and got closer money from the Cubs), the guys brought in to replace him, Scott Alexander and Tom Koehler, have not been up to the task. Well, we really don’t know if Koehler would be up to the task or not, considering he hasn’t pitched. One of these seasons, the front office’s constant gamble of going cheap on the bullpen was going to bite them, and this looks to be the season.