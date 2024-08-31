Letters to Sports: Dodgers’ latest Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway a debacle

The Dodgers are citing budget constraints for the sponsors of a “giveaway” item? Seriously? If you’re charging $131 one night, and $36 the next, I’m pretty sure you could figure out a way to partner with your cash-strapped sponsors who can only afford 40,000 bobbleheads to scrape together another 13,000 or so for the folks you KNOW are going to show up for a Shohei bobblehead. Either that, or refund $95 to every person who shows up after you run out, since you’re not providing what they paid for.

Richard Brisacher

Mar Vista

::

Shame on the Dodgers for not providing every fan in attendance a free bobblehead or other promotional item.

This from a team that pays all the gobs and gobs of dollars to its players, and leads the majors with almost 4 million fans year after year.

Think our Dodgers are the real “bobbleheads” on this one!

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

::

Instead of charging fans prohibitively high fees for bobblehead night tickets, Shohei Ohtani should buy and give all in attendance a free bobblehead. He can most certainly afford it and it would further his incredible legacy.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles