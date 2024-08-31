Letters to Sports: Dodgers’ latest Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway a debacle

Go beyond the scoreboard
The Dodgers are citing budget constraints for the sponsors of a “giveaway” item? Seriously? If you’re charging $131 one night, and $36 the next, I’m pretty sure you could figure out a way to partner with your cash-strapped sponsors who can only afford 40,000 bobbleheads to scrape together another 13,000 or so for the folks you KNOW are going to show up for a Shohei bobblehead. Either that, or refund $95 to every person who shows up after you run out, since you’re not providing what they paid for.
Richard Brisacher
Mar Vista
::
Shame on the Dodgers for not providing every fan in attendance a free bobblehead or other promotional item.
This from a team that pays all the gobs and gobs of dollars to its players, and leads the majors with almost 4 million fans year after year.
Think our Dodgers are the real “bobbleheads” on this one!
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
::
Instead of charging fans prohibitively high fees for bobblehead night tickets, Shohei Ohtani should buy and give all in attendance a free bobblehead. He can most certainly afford it and it would further his incredible legacy.
Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles
LeBron James is treated like gold, but he is tarnished bronze.
Bill Plaschke is right about one thing — the bubble championship was not worth much. Limited games, limited minutes, no travel. That is also why LeBron put up stats in Paris.
James won the “MVP” at the Olympics by hogging the ball and making it about him, as usual. Anyone who watched the semifinals and finals knows that Steph Curry was the true MVP.
LeBron has hijacked the Lakers for far too many years, playing GM, coach, etc. Cut the cord, Lakers.
Gary Caine
San Rafael
::
LeBron re-signed with the Lakers knowing who is on the roster. This is the same roster that finished the regular season very strongly last year and advanced to the Western Conference finals two years ago.
The Western Conference is very strong and challenging. I say have patience with the team.
Robert Stein
San Diego
::
Bill Plaschke feels that based on LeBron James’ performance in the Olympics, the Lakers are “wasting” his talents, especially at this late stage of his career.
Not so fast, Bill. First, LeBron averaged just under 25 minutes per game in the Olympics, which allowed him to play more freely and effectively. Do you really think he can be restricted to playing only 25 minutes for the Lakers? Second, he was surrounded by incredible talent. Guys like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum, among others, not to mention his Lakers’ teammate, Anthony Davis. Add those other four guys to the Lakers squad and I think I’d like our chances.
Steven Kaye
Oro Valley, Ariz.
Messrs. Sean McVay and Les Snead:
Why would you trade Ernest Jones IV, your best tackler and a captain, in exchange for very little? He was a stalwart at linebacker and deserved a contract beyond his rookie deal. SMH.
Thomas Filip
Moorpark
The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. I have followed and loved USC football since Mike Garrett was a running back. I acknowledge the changing landscape of college football. However, with NIL, transfer portal and especially the Trojans’ move to the Big Ten, I just don’t care.
Robert Aragon
Duarte
At the end of a recent Dodger broadcast, a 9-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, commentator Eric Karros said that starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw had “a good outing” after giving up five runs in five innings, and the bullpen “was a little shaky” after giving up four more runs in the remaining four innings. Orel Hershiser the other day said the Dodgers “fell just a little short” last year in the postseason after getting swept in the first round. I hear the same framing from Joe Davis and others.
Overall, the Dodgers’ announcers are knowledgeable and enjoyable to listen, but I’ve noticed they are increasingly afraid to call out weakness or bad play. (Only Rick Monday is the exception.) I’m sure this has something to do with where the paychecks are coming from, but it’s insulting to our intelligence.
Jason Hashmi
Redondo Beach
It is hard to understand how Angels owner Arte Moreno can provide general manager Perry Minasian with a two-year extension on his contract. Once again the Angels will miss the postseason and they are in last place. The continual change in managers has done nothing to improve the team and the trades Minasian has made have done little to make the Angels a contender. The time has arrived for Moreno to sell to an owner who will be committed to make the right decisions to get the Angels back to being a contender.
H.R. Brownell
Orange
Will somebody please show Anthony Edwards some Elgin Baylor videos? Then, he might realize that Baylor could do anything Edwards does now more than 50 years ago. For dessert, show the youngster videos of Dr. J. If Edwards desires to fulfill his potential, he needs to learn from the masters.
Neal Rakov
Santa Fe, N.M.
On his Big Ten analysis, Nick Saban declared, “USC’s a dark horse,” and while that may bode well for the Trojans it probably comes as a shock to Traveler.
Steve Ross
Carmel
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com
