Dodgers Dugout: This is an important week for the Dodgers

The Diamondbacks series this weekend is key. Lose all four, and the season is all but over. Win three of four or sweep Arizona, and that will take away almost all the bad taste August has left in everyone’s mouth. So, I’m not going to bog you down with a lot of stats, or go negative or positive. Next week at this time we will know a lot more about whether this team will make the postseason or not. I think they are about to go on one of their streaks where they win 12 of 14 games and will be in the driver’s seat of the division soon. In the meantime, grab your lucky rabbit’s foot, avoid those black cats, and if the Dodgers are leading, stay where you are. If you get up and move, we will know who to blame.