Letters to Sports: What’s going on with the Dodgers’ broadcasters?

The letter last week is spot on. The constant banter between the occupants of the Dodgers broadcast booth has required me to mute the audio and watch the game in silence. Sometimes the subject is not even the game in progress, and they have been known to miss a play or two. I understand that each commentator has their own style. Having been raised on Vin Scully, who spoke to each of us like he was sitting beside us in our living room, we are pained by being ignored while the commentators talk to each other.

Richard Rorex

Apple Valley

::

I am in complete agreement with the Joe Davis-Orel Hershiser talk show antics that fall way short of the incredibly high bar set by Vin Scully. However, fans with a similar opinion will not find the Dodgers brass, either individually or collectively, responsive to their calls for change. Over the years I’ve written to everyone ranging from each Guggenheim group member to Stan Kasten, and never once had so much as an acknowledgment. Fans only receive attention when the Dodgers press takes a negative turn, as with the recent [Shohei] Ohtani home run fiasco.

Bill Waxman

Simi Valley

::

Maybe it’s hopelessly Old School to say it but … Vin Scully never giggled. Don Drysdale and Ross Porter never giggled. Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser clown around a bit but maintain a balance with the game at hand. Watching the Dodgers-Nationals games this week, Stephen Nelson and Jessica Mendoza, good as they may be, giggled throughout the game to the point of distraction. Perhaps they’re going for a sports bar party vibe, but it isn’t necessary. The show is on the field, not in the press box.

Marc Gerber

Encino

::

To celebrate a friend’s birthday I splurged for Dodgers tickets Wednesday. Between parking, tickets and concessions it cost me about $500 for average seats and a 2-0 loss to the Nationals. It seems expensive but considering the alternative is to stay home and watch the Dodgers telecast which comprises of slow-motion replays of the “Freddie Dance” and three hours of Jessica Mendoza giggling, I feel it was a bargain at twice the price.

Craig Poletti

San Dimas

::

The letter last week complaining about Joe and Orel? How’d you like the guys on Sunday’s game from ESPN? I couldn’t bear it and turned them off. You need to be careful what you wish for.

Les Cannon

Camarillo