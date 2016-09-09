Dodgers Dugout: Why Dave Roberts should be named manager of the year

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, wondering where they got this Puig guy from. He's been a real boost to the offense.

Manager of the year

As the season winds down, the Dodgers have two people who are top candidates for end-of-season awards. Corey Seager is a lock for rookie of the year, and will get consideration for MVP. We'll talk more about that later. But let's talk about Dave Roberts and his candidacy for manager of the year.

Imagine the day before the 2016 season started you were told the following:

--Clayton Kershaw would spend over two months on the disabled list.

--Every member of your projected starting rotation, except Kenta Maeda, would spend time on the disabled list.

--So many players would be hurt that you would use 54 players during the season.

--Your main left-handed reliever, J.P. Howell would have a 9.00 ERA in April.

--Yasiel Puig would be sent to the minors because of attitude problems.

--Kiké Hernandez would hit below .200 all season.

--Adrian Gonzalez would barely be slugging .400 at the All-Star break.

--Andre Ethier would be out all season because of a broken leg.

--One of your big trade-deadline acquisitions would spend a couple of weeks on the DL because of blisters, and the other would hit well below .200 in his first month with the team.

--You would be relying mainly on rookies to make key starts down the stretch.

And that's not all of it. If you knew all that, how many games would you predict the Dodgers would win? 70? 75?

Instead, the Dodgers are 79-60, have a five-game lead in the NL West and are on pace to win 92 games. And Dave Roberts is largely responsible for that.

I'm not in the clubhouse before and after games; all I can go by is what I see on TV and the reports I get from those who are closer to the situation than I am. But Roberts has definitely changed the feel and attitude of this team. They seem to be having more fun, they seem to be pulling for each other to do well. Gonzalez is dropping bunts down the third-base line to beat the shift. Players are having more productive at bats (especially in the second half). Roberts is making better in-game decisions, and has juggled his bullpen quite well down the stretch. The team seems more relaxed.

It's difficult to imagine another manager getting more out of this team than Roberts. Sometimes he makes decisions that seem strange, but those decisions seem to work out an awful lot. And if you are one of those who believe that a manager's main job nowadays is to be a clubhouse psychologist, then Roberts should be an easy choice for the award.

Since the low point of the season, May 21, when the Dodgers were 21-23, the team has gone 58-37, a pace to win 99 games.

They were 41-36 when Kershaw got hurt. They have gone 38-24 since then, a pace to win 99 games.

If the season ended today, I would vote for Roberts. The other candidates, Joe Maddon of the Cubs, Dusty Baker of the Nationals and Don Mattingly of the Marlins, would not be bad choices, but my vote goes to Roberts. The final 23 games of the season will go a long way to determining who the top candidate really is.

By the way, Dylan Hernandez wrote a great column on how Mattingly leaving and Roberts arriving worked out well for everyone involved. And Joe Fox takes a pitch-by-pitch look at Kershaw’s season so far.

Have you noticed?

Since returning from the minors, Yasiel Puig is hitting .444 with two homers and five RBIs.

Andre Ethier

Ethier is still on a rehab assignment in Rancho Cucamonga, which is in the Cal League playoffs right now. As Roberts told Times Dodgers reporter Andy McCullough recently: “When he’s ready to come back, and he feels like he can contribute, he’ll be activated.”

In other words, do not expect a lot of contributions from Ethier this season, and don't expect to see him on the playoff roster.

Vin's last six games on TV

So, KTLA will televise Vin Scully's final six regular-season games. As I mentioned in the last newsletter, that's great news for most of us. But not if you live in Santa Barbara, whose main cable carrier doesn't show KTLA. And not if you live in Las Vegas, where they also don't show KTLA and which blacks out Dodgers games.

So, if you are a Dodgers fan in those areas, you are out of luck. Which is unacceptable. Here's what the Dodgers should do: Make a deal to allow Sept. 23, Vin Scully Appreciation Day, to be streamed live on their website, both the pre-game ceremony and the game.

Of course, the best thing would be for everyone to get together to work out a deal with Santa Barbara and Vegas so those cities, and any other city in the Dodgers area that doesn't carry KTLA, can see all six games.