Dodgers Dugout: What to do about Logan Forsythe

We’re a little over halfway through the season, so let’s take a look at where the Dodgers rank at each position in the majors. We will use wins above average, which takes all facets of a player’s performance at the plate and defensively and estimates how many wins that player means for a team compared with having a league-average player at that position. Anything below zero means a player is below average. Only the stats a player accumulated while playing at that position count.