Dodgers Dugout: It all comes down to Game 7 (that seems familiar)

--I thought the Dodgers were going to cruise when David Freese hit that leadoff homer. He drove in both Dodger runs, leading some to ask me why he was removed. The answer: Matchups. The numbers tell the Dodgers that Freese doesn’t match up well against right-handers, and that he also doesn’t match up well with Josh Hader, the Brewers’ left-handed relief ace. And that is what the numbers say. We can sit here and complain that Freese is a postseason stud and has the playoff experience you need for these occasions, but why pull your hair out? This is the way the Dodgers do things. It’s like complaining that the sky is blue. I understand the complaints, but it’s not going to change unless the Dodgers change their entire team philosophy.